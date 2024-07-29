Positive CeeDee, Cowboys contract negotiations update being reported
The CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys contract negotiations have been a focal point of the start of training camp, with a mix of good and bad news.
Now, as we enter a new week, there is a positive update for the Cowboys faithful.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was discussing Lamb's ongoing negotiations when he shared some good news. According to Rap, it "does sound like they are getting closer" to a deal.
MORE: Ezekiel Elliott offers holdout advice to CeeDee Lamb
Cowboys CEO and director of player personnel Stephen Jones said earlier in the weekend that the team had extended a contract offer to the star wide receiver.
Rapoport did note, however, that it's unlikely Lamb's deal will match the deal Justin Jefferson signed with the Vikings earlier in the offseason.
"I don't really think there's anyone arguing that Lamb should be paid more than Justin Jefferson. The biggest issue has been, Jefferson got a four-year deal. Will the Cowboys be willing to give CeeDee Lamb a four-year deal that is of similar money to Justin Jefferson," Rapoport said.
"It does sound to me like there's been some progress."
Extending Lamb and getting him back on the field will be big for the Cowboys offense and allow them to turn their attention elsewhere. After all, there is a quarterback on the roster who could use a new deal, too.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
