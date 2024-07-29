ESPN analyst questions Jerry Jones' faith in star Cowboys player
The Dallas Cowboys are always a major talking point for any sports debate show. However, this year, the franchise has become even more of a talking point. The Cowboys have some major decisions to make when it comes to contract discussions for their major stars.
One of those star players is quarterback Dak Prescott.
Prescott was the topic of discussion on ESPN morning show Get Up, and hosts Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears didn't hold back their opinions on how Cowboys owner Jerry Jones feels about his quarterback.
Get Up co-host Ryan Clark questions Jones' belief in Prescott. When the subject of Jones dodging a question on whether the Cowboys quarterback is better than Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, Clark stated that Jones is actually a genius for not answering the question.
Clark believes any answer Jones matter on the matter would land him in hot water one way or the other, and he's right.
Nothing Jones says to the media right now will solve the issues that are currently in need of being tended to.
The longer that the contract negotiations go on between Prescott and the organization, the louder the outside noise becomes.
Do you let a franchise quarterback walk away because the money for a great starter continues to go up? Real franchise quarterbacks are hard to come by in this league and yet, the Cowboys have one.
But do they think it's time for a new direction? Only time will tell.
