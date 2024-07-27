Jerry Jones discusses Dak Prescott's commitment amid contract talks
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones addressed the media for the first time since Packers quarterback Jordan Love inked a massive four-year, $220 million contract.
The deal, which has sent ripples through the NFL quarterback market, has direct implications for the Cowboys' ongoing negotiations with their star quarterback, Dak Prescott.
When questioned about the potential influence of Love's contract on the Prescott negotiations, Jones remained tight-lipped. However, he did express appreciation for Prescott's commitment, as the quarterback reported to training camp despite the ongoing contract discussions.
"It's what it is," Jones said, via DallasCowboys.com. "What I do appreciate is Dak is here and getting going, practicing. Some of these guys aren't. That shows you the dedication Dak has. That's a big deal. In his spot, he's the best leader I've ever seen. This is why, frankly, he's out here practicing. It's what he signed up to do."
Jones refrained from drawing direct comparisons between Love and Prescott, acknowledging the potential pitfalls of such comparisons. Instead, he emphasized his excitement for Prescott's future in Dallas.
"I get in trouble when I make comparisons," Jones said. "I'm anxious for Dak to show that he's the best with that Cowboys star."
Meanwhile, the Cowboys are also engaged in contract negotiations with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is currently holding out of training camp. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed that a new offer was made to Lamb and his representatives on Friday.
Jerry Jones echoed his son's sentiment, stating, "We're talking. Make no mistake about it, we're talking."
As training camp progresses, the Cowboys are faced with the challenge of securing long-term deals for two of their most important players.
While the negotiations continue, the team remains hopeful that resolutions can be reached.
