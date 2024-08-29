NFL agent rips Jerry Jones' recent approach as Cowboys owner, GM
It was only a few days ago that Jerry Jones praised Jerry Jones' leadership and how Jerry Jones runs the Dallas Cowboys.
As it turns out, people who aren't named Jerry Jones don't necessarily have the same review of his performance.
In a recent poll of NFL player agents by The Athletic's Ben Standig, one agent ripped the Cowboys owner and general manager saying he believes "the game has passed him by."
The anonymous agent also questioned whether winning is Jones' biggest goal.
"I don't think they want to win above all," the agent said. "Jerry (Jones) wants to turn profits and make headlines."
It is hard to deny that.
Jerry Jones has always been about building the brand of "The Star" and his players have been expendable in the past. This year, the team dragged on contract negotiations with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb before ultimately signing him to a four-year, $136 million contract extension after training camp.
Next up, the Cowboys have to worry about signing star quarterback Dak Prescott, something Jones has said is unlikely before the start of the 2024 season.
Dallas also has Micah Parsons waiting in the wings for a massive new deal.
The Cowboys have plenty of issues staring them right in the face, but Jerry continues to take a lackadaisical approach and never gets out in front of contract talks. So, perhaps the agent is right that the game has passed him by.
But do we really trust Stephen Jones to be any better?
