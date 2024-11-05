Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys roasted by NFL fans for Jonathan Mingo trade
It's Tuesday, and it’s trade deadline day in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys, as always, find themselves at the center of attention in the football world.
Owner Jerry Jones has once again found himself in the crosshairs of NFL fans after making a controversial trade for wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.
MORE: NFL GM thinks Jerry Jones, Cowboys got fleeced in Jonathan Mingo trade
The move, which saw the Cowboys surrender a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers, has been widely criticized for being overpriced and unnecessary for a player who has just 12 receptions through nine games this season.
While Jones pulled off a trade that the long time owner feels confident in, many fans and analysts have taken to social media to jokingly express how they feel following the trade.
Here are the latest social media reactions on Dallas' trade decision.
Jerry Jones playing fantasy football
Jones has made questionable trades before, and likely will again.
Constantly getting fleeced
In recent years, Jones has made some controversial trades that has seen his team get fleeced, such as sending wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Browns in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2022 and a swap of sixth-round picks in 2022.
A win for the Panthers
Panthers: rubbing hands together 'We got one!' "
Time for Jones to step back
The Mingo trade: A lesson in why you should never trust a GM just because he wants the position title.
Could've been worse
Which trade was the most puzzling?
At least Mingo upgrades
While it may not significantly enhance the Cowboys' wide receiver group, it represents an improvement for Mingo given the Panthers' struggles over the years.
Why should Jerry care?
No matter what happens, it's Jones' team, and the only ones who will pay the price are the ones beneath his name on the list.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 10 of 2024 NFL season
4 takeaways from Cowboys' dreadful loss to the Falcons
3 winners & 5 losers from Cowboys loss to Falcons in Week 9
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Falcons Week 9
Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons: Week 9 Player of the Game