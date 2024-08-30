Jerry Jones, Cowboys should 'consider wanting' Dak Prescott gone (VIDEO)
Now that Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is under contract, all eyes are on Dak Prescott and his future with the team as he enters a contract year.
A deal before the 2024 regular season seems unlikely, so the drama will drag out until NFL free agency arrives in 2025.
Jerry Jones has no urgency to get a deal done, while Dak is willing to bet on himself.
One talking head on ESPN, however, believes that the Cowboys and Jerry Jones should "consider wanting" Prescott to move on in the offseason. Enter notorious Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith.
Smith cites Prescott's lack of postseason success as a reason for the team to move on from their star quarterback and 2023 NFL MVP runner-up.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
It's going to be interesting to see if talks progress throughout the season, but for now, it looks like Jerry and company will again play the long game.
With Prescott hitting the open market in 2025, however, that is a dangerous game to play.
Prescott will be in high demand as the top quarterback in free agency, so if Jerry Jones doesn't pay now, he will likely have to pay even more in a matter of months.
