Dak takes shot at Jerry Jones' loose lips in media about contract talks
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones loves to flap his gums in the media, but he's never really saying anything of substance. It appears his players are starting to take notice.
When speaking to the media after Thursday's practice session at The Star, franchise quarterback Dak Prescott revealed he really doesn't put much stock into anything Jones says when he is discussing team business over the airwaves.
Earlier this week, Jones made comments about Prescott's current contract situation.
"Dak’s situation right now for me, from my mirror, has more to do with our situation than it does with the merits of Dak Prescott being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys," Jones said.
Prescott responded to those comments on Thursday and didn't hold back.
"Yeah, I understand that. That's the business and the nature of this game that we play," Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. "I mean, I stopped, honestly, listening to things that he says to the media a long time ago. Doesn't really hold weight with me."
In short, Prescott is saying what fans have been saying for years: "Jerry Jones just talks to hear Jerry Jones talk."
Prescott is entering the final year of his current contract and is set to hit free agency following the season. He will hit the open market if no deal is in place, and a costly bidding war will break out.
If the Cowboys can't even agree to a deal when they are going against no one but themselves, it's tough to imagine they would open up the checkbook for Prescott when other potential suitors are throwing out offers.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
He has shown that he is among the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and now it is only a matter of time until he is paid like one.
