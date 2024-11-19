Jerry Jones looks back at winning history to avoid looking at present fan frustration
The Dallas Cowboys are not a good football team right now. On Monday night, they dropped their fifth straight game to the Houston Texans, and fan frustrations seem to be reaching an all-time high. This is understandable, considering the team hasn't won a home game this season.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke with the crew at 105.3 The FAN and discussed the issue of empty seats and his stadium being full of Texans fans during the game.
Jones began speaking on the rich history of the Cowboys:
"(Over the last 25 years), we've been the sixth-winningest team in the NFL. In the last 15 years, we're the fifth-winningest team in the NFL. We haven't been to the championship playoff game. We haven't been to a Super Bowl, but we've been (hanging) around that rim. And we've been up there with the best of them."
"... Rest assured we'll be figuring out ways to look for what we're doing wrong and improve on that. ... The bottom line is that we've got to get better. We will get better. There are better days ahead," stated Jones in his interview.
The NFL is a "what have you done for me lately" league. Yes, Jones can spout on about the Cowboys' prestigious past. However, the present couldn't be any more obvious. This team is far away from being a contender, and without major changes this offseason, fans will be looking at another disappointing year in 2025.
