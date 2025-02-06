Micah Parsons finds comfort in Cowboys 'resetting' this offseason
It is no secret that the Dallas Cowboys' 2024 NFL campaign did not go the way anyone in the organization wanted, and now the team is moving forward with a new coaching staff and aiming to correct course.
Coming off of a disappointing season can be difficult on players, but star edge rusher Micah Parsons is keeping a sense of optimism moving forward.
Parsons appeared on ESPN Radio during Super Bowl Week to discuss the team and he believes the lengthened offseason for Dallas could come as a blessing.
MORE: Micah Parsons gets brutally honest on if Derrick Henry would've saved Cowboys
For Parsons, it's all about "resetting" which may be exactly what the team needs.
"Honestly I think it's good that we're kind of resetting," Parsons said. "We're resetting when it comes to certain players and things, so we can just focus on building the culture.
"I just think it was kind of an imbalance of players between the old school way and the youth way and I think it gives leeway for guys like me to step in and kind of take charge and lead."
MORE: Micah Parsons shares Super Bowl LIX prediction
Building the culture in Dallas is something that is long overdue.
With a new coaching staff and a player like Parsons who wants to take charge and step into an even larger leadership role, it could be a promising offseason for Dallas.
Of course, everyone will feel a little better about the team's culture improving if Jerry Jones opens the checkbook in free agency.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys