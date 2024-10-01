Jerry Jones reveals Cowboys' plan to replace Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for a Week 5 primetime showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers, they are doing so with the expectation that Micah Parsons will be out of action due to his high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 4.
The Cowboys will also be without starting defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, leaving the team looking for reinforcements in the front seven.
During his appearance on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones discussed how the team will approach replacing the production from the team's defensive stars.
MORE: 5 edge rushers the Cowboys need to consider targeting
Rather than pursuing a trade, Jones says the team is more likely to consider poaching a defensive end from one of the practice squads around the league or looking within the organization.
Todd Archer of ESPN wrote, "Jerry Jones said the Cowboys will look at signing a defensive end off a practice squad more than making a trade. Also will look internally for help in replacing Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence."
The decision makes sense.
While some could panic and want the Cowboys to immediately pursue trade options, Parsons is expected to return after the team's Week 7 bye week.
During his absence, the Cowboys can give second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland extended work and see if they can discover a hidden gem to add to the roster. If one of those options pans out, the Cowboys will be set when Parsons returns to action.
So while the injuries are a setback, the team has plenty of time to let things play out ahead of the trade deadline. If at that point the team is still in playoff contention and the defensive production completely falls off, then a trade should become a consideration. .
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Are the Dallas Cowboys back?
4 key takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' September performance
NFC East power rankings after Week 4 of the NFL season
How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars
5 edge rushers the Cowboys need to consider targeting