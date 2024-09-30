4 key takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' September performance
Time flies when you're having fun, and the 2024 NFL season is no exception. We've already reached the quarter mark, and the action is just heating up.
As for the Dallas Cowboys, they finished September with a 2-2 record, certainly experiencing some highs and lows during the first part of this season.
Dallas kicked off their campaign with an impressive 33-17 road victory against the Cleveland Browns, showcasing contributions from all areas, including an outstanding defensive performance.
Unable to replicate their strong start the following week. Dallas was blown out 44-19 in their home opener against the New Orleans Saints, and then engaged in a roller-coaster battle against the Baltimore Ravens, ultimately losing 28-25.
September ended early for the defending NFC East champions as they narrowly defeated the New York Giants, 20-15, in a Thursday Night primetime contest.
As it stands, the Cowboys are currently in 2nd place in the NFC East, ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles (2-2) and Giants (1-3), with the Washington Commanders (3-1) surprisingly on top.
After one month, it's definitely enough time to get a good read on a team. Here are 4 key takeaways from the Cowboys' September performance.
Surprise, surprise, Cowboys can't run the ball
A successful businessperson can sell anything. Owner Jerry Jones understands this well. However, even the most successful businessmen can make a bad deal from time to time.
Jones attempted to sell to the Cowboys' fan base that their struggling ground game could be revitalized by re-signing fan favorite Ezekiel Elliott, while the team bypassed a few stronger options in free agency as well as running backs entirely in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Fast forward four weeks into the season, Elliott has only rushed for 81 yards in four games, while other options like Rico Dowdle, the team's leading rusher in his fifth season, has totaled 134 yards during that span.
That's only the beginning. Last night, we witnessed a 199-yard rushing performance by Ravens' running back Derrick Henry, who just so happens to be the NFL's leading rusher.
Henry has surpassed the entire Dallas backfield in rushing performance. The All-Pro player, who had interest in joining the Cowboys, has recorded 480 rushing yards, scored five rushing touchdowns, and has an average of six yards per carry.
In comparison, the Dallas running backs have only gained 235 rushing yards, with an average of 3.9 yards per carry, and have scored just one touchdown. This comparison does not include the runs made by wide receivers.
Wait, it gets worse. Dowdle's 46 yards against the Giants last Thursday were the highest amount by a Cowboys running back in a single game this season.
Meanwhile, Henry nearly doubled that total when he ripped off an 87-yard run that resulted in a touchdown last night during Baltimore's 34-10 win over the no longer undefeated Buffalo Bills.
One things for sure Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty better be a top Dallas' draft board come next April.
September MVP
As mentioned before, September has brought both positives and setbacks for the Cowboys. One of the highlights was kicker Brandon Aubrey, who was undoubtedly Dallas' most impactful player during the month.
The second-year kicker, who was named to the Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro during his rookie season, is poised to receive those honors again.
Aubrey connected on 12 out of 13 field goal attempts in September, including a franchise record 65-yard kick in Week 3 against the Ravens.
Aubrey, a former USFL kicker, is currently tied with 49ers kicker Jake Moody as the league leader in scoring with 43 points. He has been the NFL's leading scorer since last season, totaling 200 points, with the next closest player being 25 points away.
Overall, Aubrey has made an impressive 48 out of 51 field goal attempts in 21 games, including a perfect 35 for 35 through the first 16 games of his career, and has also made 56 out of 59 extra points.
Defensive Woes
In Week One, the Cowboys' defense looked like an NFL defense. Against the Browns, first-year defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's unit held the Cleveland offense to just 230 total yards, including limiting quarterback Deshaun Watson to just 137 passing yards and sacking the signal caller six times.
Since then, it's been anything but an NFL defense. Dallas dropped the next two of its next three games, mainly due to poor defensive play, with both losses coming at home against the Saints and Ravens.
During the two-game losing streak, the defense allowed 888 yards and an average of 36 points, while only forcing one turnover and one sack.
Overall, in the past three matchups, Dallas has only managed to secure two sacks and two takeaways. Making it unfamiliar territory for the team, considering they had 23 takeaways and 46 sacks last year.
The defense's Achilles heel has been stopping the run. Although the Cowboys managed to shut down the Giants' running game last Thursday, holding New York to just 26 yards rushing and a mere 1.1 yards per carry, this performance doesn't overshadow the fact that during their two-game home stretch, the defense allowed 464 yards rushing seven rushing touchdowns, and 5.5 yards per carry.
Making matters worse, Zimmer must now gameplan plan for the absence of two of their star players. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and linebacker Micah Parsons (ankle) are now both sidelined with injuries.
With tough upcoming games against the Steelers, Lions, 49ers, and Texans, the Cowboys' defense needs to step up real soon.
Cowboys Fail Dak More than He Fails Them
Dak Prescott, the quarterback for the Cowboys, seems to exist in a perpetual state of controversy. It doesn't matter how well he plays or how poorly he performs, he's always going to be the subject of intense scrutiny.
His supporters will fiercely defend him, while his detractors will criticize him relentlessly. But amidst all the noise, one thing is undeniable: Prescott can throw some truly remarkable passes, even when the odds are stacked against him.
He has shown time after time that he is capable of leading his team to big victories and keeping his team competitive, as we saw two weeks ago against the Ravens.
Despite falling short, Prescott delivered three touchdowns in the 4th quarter to give his team a fighting chance.
So far this season, the 9th-year quarterback has thrown for six touchdowns and two interceptions, with a completion percentage of 64.4% and a rating of 93.6.
Prescott's accuracy and arm strength are often overshadowed by the heated debates surrounding his overall performance. He has the ability to thread the needle, placing the ball perfectly where only his receiver can catch it, even in tight windows.
Entering this season, the Cowboys gave Prescott virtually no run game, a rookie developing at left tackle, and outside of CeeDee Lamb no second options, all while the defense continues to surrender big plays and force the Cowboys to play from behind.
Of course, Prescott is not perfect. He has his flaws and has made his share of mistakes. But it's important to recognize that even the greatest quarterbacks have their off days. What sets Prescott apart is his ability to make the big throws, his competitive spirit, and leadership.
Regardless of where you stand on the veteran QB's spectrum, let's acknowledge that he is the best option under center, and the Cowboys certainly showed that belief with a heavy contract but lack of support.
