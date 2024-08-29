Jerry Jones thinks Texas is losing massive revenue without sports betting
Recently, it was announced that the Dallas Cowboys were the most valuable sports franchise in the world. With all the hate and jokes that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones takes on the daily, it cannot be forgotten at how the NFL giant made the franchise's brand reach even greater heights.
So, when the discussion on legalized sports gambling came up, Jones offered great insight into his feelings about the matter.
When asked by the media about his thoughts on the state of Texas legalizing sports gambling, Jones made it clear that he believes the state is missing out on a massive opportunity for revenue.
“I think that properly, properly supervised, by the people that play the games and people that have the teams that play the games and the individual athletes — you’ve got to make sure that the perception is and the reality is that there’s just no compromising on it all being very competitive and up-and-up. I think that takes some time in some places more than it does others.”- Jerry Jones
Jones went on to say that he ultimately believes the state of Texas will legalize sports gambling, citing that the state is losing huge amounts of revenue without it.
It seems that Jones is in strong favor of sports gambling getting legalized in Texas and wants to do it the proper way.
