Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown leaves game following non-contact injury
Sunday's game has been a tough one to watch as the Dallas Cowboys are struggling to slow down the Philadelphia Eagles.
As if the one-sided contest wasn't enough to deal with, Dallas just lost one of the few players who have been playing well. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who has two sacks against Philly, suffered a non-contact knee injury in the second half.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb's chance for go-ahead touchdown hindered by AT&T stadiums worst enemy
It's too early to know what the injury is, but the initial feeling was ominous. Especially the way the entire team huddled around him.
The good news for Dallas is that Overshwon was able to jog off the field after a stint in the medical tent.
Overshown missed his entire rookie campaign in 2023 when he suffered an ACL tear during the preseason. He's been developing into a weapon for Dallas, who just got Micah Parsons back from a four-week absence.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Cowboys freefall continues
4 takeaways from Cowboys' dreadful loss to the Falcons
3 winners & 5 losers from Cowboys loss to Falcons in Week 9
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Falcons Week 9
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 9: Dallas Cowboys near top 10