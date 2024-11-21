Jerry Jones wants to pump the brakes on one potential head coaching hire for Cowboys
At this point, it's just assumed that Mike McCarthy will be out as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys next season. The team currently sits at 3-7 on the season, and McCarthy is in the middle of his last year on contract with the franchise. The decision to move on wouldn't be much of a surprise.
However, if the front office decides to let McCarthy go, where will they go next? Many around the media and the fanbase are wondering if Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would pursue Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Sanders has already turned Colorado around in just his second season.
However, Jones believes those conversations may just be a little premature.
In a conversation with 105.3 THE Fan, Jones was asked about the potential of Sanders being the next coach of the Cowboys.
"I think we're way ahead of ourselves relative to when and if he decides to go into coaching in the NFL.
"One of his greatest skills, that he really brings to college, is that he almost has no peer as far as being a recruiter. Kids want to come play for him. And he has a way of selling that. That is one skill, that recruiting skill, that is not a huge prerequisite for NFL coaches. One of his greatest values is in that area of putting the team together and getting great talent to come play for him there at Colorado.
"All of that would go into your mind. But make no mistake about it, he's one of the top people, young and old, that I've been around in the NFL."
Taking over a franchise where you are a beloved former player can be difficult. However, if anyone would be able to do that, it would be Sanders. Sanders' first year in Colorado was mocked by many who were hoping to see him fail. Now, the second-year coach has the Buffaloes thinking of playoffs.
Do you think hiring Sanders is the right move for the Cowboys?
