Jerry Jones will complete villain arc if Cowboys still let Mike McCarthy go
The Dallas Cowboys have yet to decide if head coach Mike McCarthy will return to the sidelines in 2025.
In typical Cowboys fashion, it seems the franchise is going to wait until the last moment on McCarthy's future.
MORE: Cowboys' inability to make quick decisions makes team laughingstock of NFL
A move like that will hurt McCarthy in any potential job hunt if he is relieved of his duties.
The Cowboys have already stopped one potential destination for McCarthy, as they declined the Chicago Bears' request to interview the Super Bowl-winning coach.
Dening McCarthy the chance to interview with the Bears should mean that he will return to the Cowboys next season.
However, it would be such a Jerry Jones move to block McCarthy from getting another position if he is no longer in Dallas.
Listen, we know that Jones has a heart. The Cowboys made quarterback Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in the NFL.
But if Jones were to walk the path of Anakin Skywalker and become Darth Vader, not allowing McCarthy to interview for other positions and then firing him would be the poison that sets this villain arc in motion.
