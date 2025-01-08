Dallas Cowboys finally give Chicago Bears answer on Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones have finally stopped dragging their feet and gave the Chicago Bears a response on their request to interview Mike McCarthy.
After more than 24 hours of ignoring the Bears' request, the Cowboys have denied Chicago permission to interview their head coach.
Adam Schefter of ESPN was first to report the news.
MORE: Anonymous player shades Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones while praising Mike McCarthy
After support for McCarthy to return was growing in the locker room, it appears Jerry finally decided it was time for a vote of confidence as other teams around the NFL dive deep into the head coaching market.
MORE: NFL insider reveals where Cowboys are leaning in Mike McCarthy saga
McCarthy was viewed as a lameduck head coaching the year, but a string of injuries has led to several of the Cowboys' star players speaking out in support of their head coach.
But, after a late-season winning streak, McCarthy began getting support from star players like Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons who believed he deserved the opportunity to run it back with a healthy team.
With Jerry Jones, you never know what he is planning to do, but denying the Bears' request does signal momentum is building for a McCarthy return.
So, get your popcorn ready, because you know Jerry Jones is going to want to drop any news when he can steal the headlining spot in the news cycle.
