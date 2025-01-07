Cowboys' inability to make quick decisions makes team laughingstock of NFL
The Dallas Cowboys front office never imagined this season would end with the team finishing 7-10 and missing the postseason.
However, that is where the franchise currently stands. While the season was an underwhelming failure, the NFL is a fast-moving beast, which means decisions have to be made quickly.
However, quick decisions are not in the wheelhouse of the Cowboys front office, as the drug on contract negotiations with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. However, not making a quick decision on head coach Mike McCarthy's future is only hurting the franchise.
Even the Chicago Bears have tried to swoop in and get an interview with McCarthy for their head coaching opening. But it appears the Cowboys are still stuck in the mud on what to do with McCarthy.
A lot of this can be pointed at the emotional ties owner Jerry Jones has with the franchise. Yes, it is great ot have a passionate owner. It is also bad when an owner can't take his emotions out of a decision as important as this.
Losing out on a great head coaching candidate because Jones couldn't make a quick decision on McCarthy would be so on-brand for this franchise. Let's hope that isn't the case.
