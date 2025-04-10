Joe Milton's Dallas Cowboys jersey number announced, familiar for fans
The Dallas Cowboys made a splash before the NFL Draft by making a trade with the New England Patriots for quarterback Joe Milton III. The trade gave the team Dak Prescott's new backup after Cooper Rush and Trey Lance left in free agency.
Milton brings a cannon of an arm and some untapped potential that Brian Schottenheimer will hope to unlock.
Now that Milton is settling into Dallas, he has his new jersey number.
MORE: Cowboys linked to Texas QB on Day 3 of NFL Draft
Milton will be rocking a number familiar to the team's backup quarterback position, taking Rush's old No. 10 jersey.
Milton was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft after spending his college career with the Michigan Wolverines and Tennessee Volunteers.
Last season, Milton saw limited action, completing 22-of-29 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown. He added 16 yards and a score on the ground.
Now, he will be waiting in the wings to see if he gets an opportunity in Dallas.
