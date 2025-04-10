Cowboys Country

Cowboys linked to Texas QB on Day 3 of NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys could add some of the Lone Star State's finest in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers holds up the trophy after a victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers holds up the trophy after a victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are building their big board ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, looking into hundreds of prospects from across the country at every position.

Though quarterback is not the Cowboys' biggest need, there is a chance that Dallas could take a flier on a prospect with a Day 3 selection.

MORE: Cowboys bring in familiar Texas name in 'consensus' NFL mock draft

ESPN writer Ben Solak believes that the Cowboys could take Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in the sixth round.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers rushes for a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers rushes for a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

"The No. 1 quarterback in his 2021 recruiting class, Ewers spent one season at Ohio State before transferring to Texas, his home state, to play for the Longhorns. The recruiting ranking was a product of Ewers' live arm. He can generate velocity from a variety of arm angles, and he has a wicked quick release when throwing in rhythm," Solak writes.

"Like most former five-star recruits, Ewers will almost certainly get drafted. It doesn't matter how poorly you played in college when you have better traits than most Day 3 picks. Dallas will feel like home to Ewers, and he could stick on the roster as a QB3 and fight for the backup job."

MORE: Cowboys to meet with fastest NFL Draft WR prospect from Combine

Depth is always important in the NFL, especially at the premier position of quarterback. Ewers would be a low-risk, high-reward option for the Cowboys, and they could work on his development in order to feel confident when injuries happen during the season to either Dak Prescott or new backup Joe Milton III.

The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

New Mel Kiper NFL mock draft stays consistent as Cowboys pick game-changing RB

NFL Draft analyst describes perfect fit for Cowboys at pick No. 12

Cowboys to meet with fastest NFL Draft WR prospect from Combine

Cowboys star trolls Dak Prescott over rumored weight loss with nickname

Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Draft