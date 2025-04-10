Cowboys linked to Texas QB on Day 3 of NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys are building their big board ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, looking into hundreds of prospects from across the country at every position.
Though quarterback is not the Cowboys' biggest need, there is a chance that Dallas could take a flier on a prospect with a Day 3 selection.
ESPN writer Ben Solak believes that the Cowboys could take Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in the sixth round.
"The No. 1 quarterback in his 2021 recruiting class, Ewers spent one season at Ohio State before transferring to Texas, his home state, to play for the Longhorns. The recruiting ranking was a product of Ewers' live arm. He can generate velocity from a variety of arm angles, and he has a wicked quick release when throwing in rhythm," Solak writes.
"Like most former five-star recruits, Ewers will almost certainly get drafted. It doesn't matter how poorly you played in college when you have better traits than most Day 3 picks. Dallas will feel like home to Ewers, and he could stick on the roster as a QB3 and fight for the backup job."
Depth is always important in the NFL, especially at the premier position of quarterback. Ewers would be a low-risk, high-reward option for the Cowboys, and they could work on his development in order to feel confident when injuries happen during the season to either Dak Prescott or new backup Joe Milton III.
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
