Joe Milton gives brutally honest assessment of inconsistent Cowboys debut
The Dallas Cowboys offense struggled to get going in the team's 2025 NFL preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams, with the team eventually falling, 31-21.
Joe Milton III got a majority of the snaps throughout the game, but ultimately left early after suffering an elbow injury. Luckily, it does not appear to be serious.
Milton had an inconsistent Cowboys debut and struggled with his accuracy, finishing the game 17-of-29 for 143 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He added five carries for 22 yards.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer had emotional reaction before Cowboys debut
After the game, Milton delivered an honest assessment of his performance and acknowledged that he has a lot of room to grow when grading his debut.
"D, probably a D minus if I’m being hard on myself," Milton said, via ESPN's Todd Archer. "I just gotta settle down early and make all those throws."
Consistency with his accuracy has long been the knock on Milton. While he has one of the strongest arms in the entire league, he has a tendancy to misfire by a mile while forcing throws -- as we were reminded of on Saturday night.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer explains decision to sit Tyler Booker in Cowboys opener
It's still early for Milton, however, and he is learning a new offense, so as long as he can settle in it should be interesting to see how he continues to develop.
As long as Milton is healthy, his next opportunity to take the field will come on Saturday, August 16, at home against the Baltimore Ravens.
