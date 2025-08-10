Viral CeeDee Lamb ref collision gets perfect response from Cowboys star
The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams went wrong for a lot of reasons, but luckily, the team avoided a brutal result from an unfortunate sideline collision.
Supstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was on the sideline reacting to a play when an NFL referee ran directly into his back and folded the pass-catcher, who was watching in street clothes.
It was a brutal hit that Lamb wasn't expecting, but he immediately bounced back to his feet and everyone laughed it off.
MORE: 5 winners & 3 losers from Dallas Cowboys preseason loss to Rams
Lamb, however, was penalized for the play -- even though he's the man who was obliterated.
After the game, everyone was waiting to see or hear Lamb's response to viral incident, and he couldn't have responded in a better way.
MORE: Joe Milton injury update: Latest on Cowboys QB from Brian Schottenheimer
Lamb replied with seven simple words and a couple of emojis. “I feel like everyone needs a laugh," Lamb wrote on Instagram Stories, accompanied by two crying laughing emojis and a video of the incident.
Everyone should be happy that the team avoided disaster.
Without Lamb and many of the team's stars playing on offense, it struggled greatly and looked downright abysmal.
Hopefully, whenever the offense is at full strength, we can see some of the big plays and creativity that Dallas has shown throughout the first few weeks of training camp in Oxnard, California.
If not, everyone is in for a long season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 things to watch as Cowboys face the Rams in Week 1 of preseason
Brian Schottenheimer reveals 3 positions he's excited to watch in preseason opener
Brian Scottenheimer compares Joe Milton to NFL legend with NSFW description
Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones had lengthy private meeting after practice no-show
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie