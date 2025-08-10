Brian Schottenheimer explains decision to sit Tyler Booker in Cowboys opener
If there is one thing we have learned about Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer throughout the team's offseason program, it is that he's comfortable bringing 2025 first-round NFL Draft pick Tyler Booker along slowly.
Booker was running with the twos during the start of training camp, and on Saturday night, the former Alabama Crimson Tide star was not even dressed for the game.
Cowboys fans who were hoping to see the team's first-rounder make his debut were left disappointed just minutes before kickoff.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer had emotional reaction before Cowboys debut
But, Schottenheimer had his reasons, and he shared them with the media following the team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 of the NFL preseason.
"There’s three [preseason] games for us. We had a specific plan going into this game of who we wanted to play. There will be some more guys that play next week," Schottenheimer told reporters, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
"It was more about, 'Hey, this is the rotation we want to get this week.' Next week is going to look a little bit different. You’ll see some more guys play next week, because that’s been the plan all along."
MORE: Cowboys undrafted WR will move up depth chart, says Brian Schottenheimer
So, Schottenheimer wants it to be clear that Booker's absence from Week 1 had nothing to do with a lack of development, but because it was part of the plan.
Many expect Booker to add to the physical presence along the Cowboys' offensive line, and teaming up with Tyler Smith and Cooper Beebe, the Cowboys could form a dynamic trio in the interior. Hopefully, the plan wears off.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys players whose stock increased in Week 1 preseason loss to Rams
5 winners & 3 losers from Dallas Cowboys preseason loss to Rams
Cowboys fans will cringe at this horrendous stat from their preseason opener
Viral CeeDee Lamb ref collision gets perfect response from Cowboys star
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie