Latest Joe Milton injury update comes from Cowboys backup QB himself

Dallas Cowboys fans held their collective breath on Saturday night when backup quarterback Joe Milton left the game early with an elbow injury, but now we have the latest.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III throws a pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III throws a pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
It's safe to say the Dallas Cowboys' opener in the 2025 NFL preseason was an absolute mess, with the offense sputtering, the Los Angeles Rams offense having its way with the Dallas D, and injuries once again striking.

No injury seemed to create as much worry from Cowboys Nation as the one to quarterback Joe Milton, who got the start and is expected to get a lot of reps in the preseason after the team acquired him in a trade with the New England Patriots to become Dak Prescott's primary backup.

Luckily, it seems like disaster was averted.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke to the media and was not concerned about the severity of Milton's injury, and now the quarterback himself is sharing an update.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Just two players collided into my elbow. I’m pretty fine," Milton said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.
"Probably just a contusion. I’ll be good."

Hopefully, his initial reaction turns out to be the case, because the Cowboys can ill afford to lose another backup quarterback after Cooper Rush and Trey Lance left during free agency.

Milton had an inconsistent Cowboys debut and struggled with his accuracy, finishing the game 17-of-29 for 143 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He added five carries for 22 yards.

Hopefully, Milton can quickly bounce back and return to the field in time for the team's Week 2 preseason showdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, August 16, at home.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

