Joe Milton plays teacher to Dak Prescott with viral dance lesson
The Dallas Cowboys took a swing during the NFL offseason by trading Joe Milton III. The former New England Patriots quarterback is expected to serve as the primary backup for Dak Prescott in 2025.
So far, the move has been paying off. Milton has been flashing his off-the-charts talent during training camp and will get plenty of opportunities to shine in the preseason.
During Friday afternoon's practice, however, the roles reversed and Milton went from student to teacher.
Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News shared a video on social media of Milton giving a little dance lesson and trying to teach Prescott the "Slick Back Jubi Slide."
Prescott's still got some work to do, but if he could master the Jubi Slide and pull it off as a touchdown celebration this season, the internet would go wild.
The dance craze went viral on TikTok a few years ago, but it looks like Milton is trying to bring it back.
As for another blast for the past the Cowboys would like to see, the addition of George Pickens to offense and a healthy Dak Prescott could hopefully help the quarterback return to his NFL MVP form.
