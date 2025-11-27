CeeDee Lamb makes Dallas Cowboys history early on Thanksgiving

The Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs are facing off on Thanksgiving Day, and both teams have made some explosive plays on offense in the first quarter.

For the Cowboys, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been the one stepping up. On the team's first two drives, Lamb hauled in four passes for 44 yards with a 15-yard touchdown to tie the game up at seven.

While the touchdown reception was the most impressive, it was his third catch of the game that made history. That 17-yard grab pushed Lamb past the 7,000-yard mark. That's significant since he's just the 15th player in NFL history, and the first Cowboys player, to accomplish this in his first six seasons.

With that 17-yard reception, CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) surpassed 7,000 career receiving yards. He is the 15th player in NFL history - and the first Cowboy - to reach 7,000 yards in his first six seasons. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) November 27, 2025

CeeDee Lamb putting rough outing behind him

During the Cowboys' Week 12 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles, they leaned heavily on George Pickens. The first-year Cowboys had nine receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown, and Dallas needed every one of those yards from Pickens.

That's because Lamb had one of his worst games as a pro, dropping three passes. One of those drops was on a third-and-goal, which led to a missed opportunity to score as the Cowboys fell short on the ensuing fourth down.

Lamb was furstrated with himself, but has responded exaclty as head coach Brian Schottenheimer expected him to.

