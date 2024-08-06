Jourdan Lewis has big day; Gets first Dak INT of padded practice
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis had himself a day on Tuesday, August 6.
Lewis, who is the team's starting slot corner, recorded multiple interceptions during Tuesday's session, including a pick off of Dak Prescott. It was Dak's first interception thrown during padded practices in training camp.
ESPN's Todd Archer shared a video of the pick on social media.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' most underrated player entering training camp
A few plays later, Lewis had another standout play.
While the Cowboys starting offense was working in the red zone, Lewis had a diving, one-handed pass breakup that got the crowd on its feet.
It was the latest big play for Lewis, who has been having a stellar camp.
As our own Randy Gurzi wrote entering camp, "A third-round pick out of Michigan in 2017, Jourdan Lewis has been one of the more consistent players in the Dallas Cowboys secondary for the past seven seasons. While fans were clamoring for Stephon Gilmore to return, it was Lewis the front office turned to as the third cornerback.
"Lewis is the slot cornerback, arguably the toughest position to play in the secondary. There’s no boundary help, and some of the shiftiest wide receivers are often the assignment. Despite the difficulty, Lewis continues to thrive in this role and held opponents to just 6.5 yards per target in 2023."
With a standout training camp performance and the Cowboys welcoming All-Pro Trevon Diggs back into the starting lineup, the Cowboys have one of the top defensive back units in the league.
Let's hope it only continues to get better with the work Lewis has been putting in during practice.
