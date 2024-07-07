Cowboys 7th-round pick could be surprise impact player in 2024
It's hard to find a position with more questions on the Dallas Cowboys' current roster than at defensive tackle. While the unit has some concerns outside Osa Odighizuwa, the nose tackle spot is a significant problem.
Dallas will be leaning on Mazi Smith, a 2023 first-round selection who struggled as a rookie and has a lot to prove in year two. Behind him is a veteran who has hardly seen the field in Carl Davis, a seventh-round pick in Justin Rogers, and an undrafted free agent in Denzel Daxon.
Of the three reserves, Rogers is best suited to force his way onto the field, and as Patrik Walker of the team's official website pointed out, he has a lot of potential. He also said D-tackle remains the greatest need, a sentiment shared by every writer on staff as they looked ahead to the 2024 campaign.
"The success at DT will be predicated upon the stellar play of Osa Odighizuwa and …? Thus, my point. Mazi Smith is pressured to have a breakout season and so is Chauncey Golston. Justin Rogers is a rookie late-rounder with lots of potential but a large learning curve, and the same applies to undrafted rookie Denzel Daxon, while Carl Davis hopes to fight his way onto the roster." — Walker, DallasCowboys.com
Justin Rogers looks the part, Cowboys need him to develop in a hurry
Rogers looks the part, standing just over 6-foot-2 and weighing 330 pounds. He also knows how to keep his pad level low and win with leverage — while not being afraid of using his hands against opposing offensive linemen.
He spent three years with the Kentucky Wildcats, where he had 60 tackles and three sacks. Rogers transferred to Auburn for his final season in the NCAA and added another 17 tackles and one sack.
Rogers didn't fill up the stat sheet and isn't going to put up highlight-reel plays. What he can do, however, is clog up the running lanes, something he did often in the SEC which is no easy task. For the Cowboys, that's exactly what they need after losing Johnathan Hankins in free agency.
It's never a guarantee that seventh-round picks make the roster but Rogers feels like a lock since he's exactly what this defensive line needs. He could also be in for an impactful role as a rookie, especially early as Mazi Smith is still working his way back to full health following shoulder surgery in the offseason.
