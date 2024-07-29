Cowboys sign veteran cornerback after Gareon Conley release
The Dallas Cowboys are bolstering their depth at cornerback after the release of Gareon Conley, who informed the team of his plans to retire, on Sunday afternoon.
Dallas announced the signing of veteran defensive back Kemon Hall, who was recently released by the San Francisco 49esr.
It marks Hall's second stint with the Cowboys. He was previously on the practice squad during the 2020 season.
The North Texas product entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers and spent time on the team's practice squad before being released and signing with the Minnesota Vikings later in the season. ,
Hall was waived by the Vikings in 2020 and had a brief stint with the New Orleans Saints, before ultimately joining the Cowboys.
Hall made his way back to the Chargers for a second stint and spent 2021 and 2022 with the team, making his NFL debut in the opening week of the 2021 season on special teams. He appeared in all 16 games.
Now, he returns to Big D where he will provide depth during camp as All-Pro corner Trevon Diggs remains on the PUP list.
