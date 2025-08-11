Landon Dickerson injury: Cowboys' Week 1 opponent facing major concern
The Dallas Cowboys' offensive line has been dealt several injuries throughout training camp and the start of the NFL preseason, and now, the injury bug has bitten the team's Week One opponent in the regular season, and it could be a potentially major blow.
On Sunday night, reports surfaced that Philadelphia Eagles star guard Landon Dickerson went down with an apparent leg injury and had to be helped off the field, where he was carted to the locker room.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported "Dickerson was "unable to put any weight on it," but video from practice showed otherwise.
MORE: Joe Milton gives brutally honest assessment of inconsistent Cowboys debut
Dickerson was walking under his own power, but with some assistance.
Dickerson also sat in the front of the cart and was bending his knee, though he was still in some clear discomfort.
Dickerson is a three-time Pro Bowler and has started 62 of 63 games with the team. His loss for Week One against Dallas would be a devastating blow.
The Cowboys have struggled to stop the running game and the interior defensive line has been a major issue for the team. Dickerson would likely have a field day against Dallas' defensive tackles with the way the team has been playing.
MORE: Cowboys' head coach impressed by 'gritty' performance from Marist Liufau
Dickerson will undergo further testing on Monday to determine the full extent of his injury.
You always want to face the best and never want to see anyone suffer a serious injury, so hopefully Dickerson is able to avoid the worst-case scenario. We will find out more in the coming days and leading up to the Dallas-Philadelphia showdown on Thursday, September 4.
