Dallas Cowboys gaining hype amid late NFL Playoff push by pundits

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off another unexpected upset on Thanksgiving Day to extend the team's winning streak to three games, capping off a red-hot November with a big win over the reigning AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs at home.

It was Dallas' second straight win over a Super Bowl participant from last season in four days, with last week's win coming over the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, thanks to a 21-0 comeback.

Dallas' win over the Chiefs kept the Cowboys' NFL playoff hopes alive, and more pundits are starting to buy into the hype.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott celebrate after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The latest is Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network, who had nothing but praise for Dak Prescott and the high-flying offense.

If the Cowboys can continue to ride the current wave of momentum, they will be a very dangerous opponent for anyone in the league.

Getting Hot 'at the Right Time'

"They're getting hot at the right time" 👀@BaldyNFL on the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/QuWzf501ga — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) November 28, 2025

"The Dallas Cowboys has just defeated the two Super Bowl teams from a year ago in Philadelphia and Kansas City in four days. And Dak has thrown for almost 700 yards and four touchdowns in those games. He's been masterful. I mean, he sees the whole field. This throw to KaVontae Turpin, we go through all the throws," Baldinger said.

"I mean, he's getting the ball to his playmakers in CD and to Pickens, but when he's got to check it down to... you know, to a running back, Javante Williams for a touchdown. He's making all the plays right now. He looks very comfortable in this offense. They've won three in a row. They look like they're getting hot at the right times. I don't know what the playoff picture for the is right now. They're 6-5-1. But there's no reason to think that they can't continue this type of offensive play... To win those two games in four days against the teams that were in the Super Bowl just a year ago, and this touchdown to Javonte was amazing. Credit Dak with the way that he's playing right now.

It's been great to see the newfound spark the team is playing, and it will be exciting to see how they continue to perform next week for their third game in 11 days.

Up next for Dak and the 'Boys is a Week 14 showdown on the road against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

