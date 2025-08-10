Cowboys' head coach impressed by 'gritty' performance from Marist Liufau
The Dallas Cowboys came out flat against the Los Angeles Rams before settling down in the second half. They made it a much closer game, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer would have surely liked to see a better start.
That doesn't mean there weren't players who stood out early in the game. Arguably, the most impressive player in the first quarter for Dallas was second-year linebacker Marist Liufau. He didn't play long, but still had four tackles and appeared to be shot out of a cannon on every snap.
MORE: 3 Cowboys players whose stock increased in Week 1 preseason loss to Rams
His performance drew praise from Schottenheimer, who called him a "gritty" linebacker who has been incredible throughout the offseason.
“He’s been incredible this whole time in camp. Just the physical nature he plays with. Another guy that you love the play style…He’s kind of a throwback linebacker, just gritty. I’m not surprised he played well. He’s been working so hard to get to this point.”
A third-round pick out of Notre Dame, Liufau had a strong start to his career in 2024. He recorded 50 tackles, three pass defenses, two forced fumbles, and 1.5 sacks in 17 games with nine starts.
He appears to be processing the game even faster this season, which is a scary thought for opposing defenses. Paired with Kenneth Murray and, eventually, DeMarvion Overshown, Liufau is set to be a key piece in an impressive linebacker corps.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys players whose stock increased in Week 1 preseason loss to Rams
5 winners & 3 losers from Dallas Cowboys preseason loss to Rams
Cowboys fans will cringe at this horrendous stat from their preseason opener
Viral CeeDee Lamb ref collision gets perfect response from Cowboys star
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie