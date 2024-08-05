Cowboy Roundup: Latest roster projections; NFL facial recognition
Happy Monday, Cowboys Nation. It's time to get another week underway, and we get to welcome the Dallas Cowboys back to open practice on Monday morning.
It's also less than one week until the team's first preseason game of the year. Later this week, the Cowboys will hold a joint practice and scrimmage with the Los Angeles Rams, who they face in their preseason opener on Sunday, August 11.
But, before all of that can happen, we have a few more practices to get through.
While we wait for all of the action to take place on the field, let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds. Indulge.
Latest 53-man roster projections
With over a week of training camp in the books, some position battles are beginning to take shape. How does it change the final 53-man roster projections?
NFL teams to use facial recognition software to identify fans
You better not act up if you're going to an NFL game this season, because the league will find you.
