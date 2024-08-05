Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Latest roster projections; NFL facial recognition

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Monday, August 5.

Josh Sanchez

Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and head coach Mike McCarthy during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and head coach Mike McCarthy during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Happy Monday, Cowboys Nation. It's time to get another week underway, and we get to welcome the Dallas Cowboys back to open practice on Monday morning.

It's also less than one week until the team's first preseason game of the year. Later this week, the Cowboys will hold a joint practice and scrimmage with the Los Angeles Rams, who they face in their preseason opener on Sunday, August 11.

But, before all of that can happen, we have a few more practices to get through.

While we wait for all of the action to take place on the field, let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds. Indulge.

Latest 53-man roster projections

Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel and head coach Mike McCarthy
Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel and head coach Mike McCarthy during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

With over a week of training camp in the books, some position battles are beginning to take shape. How does it change the final 53-man roster projections?

Blogging the Boys gives a rundown of how the roster could shape up.

NFL teams to use facial recognition software to identify fans

You better not act up if you're going to an NFL game this season, because the league will find you.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Published
