Dak Prescott might have just ended the battle for starting center
Whether intentional or not, Dak Prescott might have just ended the Dallas Cowboys' starting center battle between Brock Hoffman and Cooper Beebe.
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback discussed his confidence in Hoffman, saying he would "go to war" with him.
“I'll go to war with him any day, anywhere, anyhow.”- Dak Prescott on Brock Hoffman
Hoffman, an undrafted free agent from Virginia Tech, started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns in 2022. He was released from their practice squad in November of that season and signed with Dallas nine days later.
MORE: Cowboys could have an unexpected starter on the offensive line
As a rookie, he appeared in just three games for the Cowboys. In year two, he was a fixture on Sundays, appearing in all 17 games with two starts. When he did fill in for Tyler Biadasz, there wasn't much of a drop-off. That led to confidence from the front office that he could be the starter and Prescott agrees, stating Hoffman's passion is contagious.
"Brock does it his own way, and he does it the right way," Prescott said via Adam Schultz of Athlon Sports. "So that's all that really matters and he's a guy, the love for the game, the passion, it jumps out when the moment he starts the huddle. That's contagious, people feel that, and then whether it's a run, the pass, he's a guy that got your back and I know he's got my back and the other 10 guys and whoever else steps on the field with him."
As good as Beebe has been, Hoffman has stood out as a stronger and more technically sound option. Don't be surprised to see him lock up that spot, especially knowing the star quarterback is a believer.
