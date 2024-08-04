Could Cowboys trade Trey Lance to AFC franchise with injured starter?
Trey Lance has yet to make his preseason debut for the Dallas Cowboys but the excitement surrounding him has dissipated quite a bit following a slow start to training camp. Lance struggled to read the defense and threw some ugly picks, which naturally made the rounds on social media.
Since then, Lance has calmed down and even had the best pass of the day on Friday, dropping the ball into the hands of Jalen Tolbert down the field.
That throw alone won't turn things around for Lance but it's a reminder of why Dallas gave up a fourth-round pick to bring him in last season. It's also why there's still a belief the Cowboys could flip him to another team. RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys believes one team that could have interest is the Los Angeles Chargers.
L.A. has their franchise QB in Jusitn Herbert but he's been sidelined with plantar fascia. The Bolts believe he will be back by Week 1 of the regular season but if there's any doubt, they could look to add someone as an upgrade over Easton Stick.
Stick, another North Dakota State product, started four games for the Chargers in 2023 and they were 0-4 with him under center. He wasn't terrible, however, with 1,129 yards, three touchdowns, and just one pick. That's why Ochoa even admitted this might not be incredibly likely, calling it a "potentially, maybe, sort of possible landing spot" for Lance.
In the end, the Cowboys will likely be stuck with Lance and will continue to be slandered for giving up a mid-round pick for someone widely seen as a bust.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
World’s Team: Cowboys are most popular NFL team in the world, per Google
HOF Worthy: Will Darren Woodson gets the call to the Hall in 2025?
Prime Masterplan: Could Jerry Jones target Coach Prime-Shedeur Sanders duo?
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Olympic Games: Picking the 7 best Cowboys players to compete in Olympics