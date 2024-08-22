How Linval Joseph's signing can positively impact Mazi Smith
The Dallas Cowboys have made it known with their latest transactions that the interior of the defensive line needs depth.
The organization has brought in Jordan Phillips and Linval Joseph to bulk up the defensive tackle position—a position that Mazi Smith will lose.
However, these additions do not mean that the organization doesn't have faith in Smith.
They actually mean that the Cowboys believe in Smith's growth.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys sign veteran DT, Mike Zimmer defensive centerpiece
Everyone is ready to see Smith leap forward, and bringing in a veteran like Joseph may be the turning point. New defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is very familiar with Joseph, as the defensive tackle spent time with Zimmer when Zimmer was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.
Joseph's two Pro Bowl seasons came during his time with Zimmer. So, Zimmer knows what Joseph brings to the table and what he can teach a younger guy like Smith.
MORE: Mazi Smith coming into his own at Dallas Cowboys training camp
Of course, Joseph isn't here just to teach. The former second-round pick is here to compete, to push the guys who have been here to be better.
Bringing in a veteran like Joseph is going to elevate the play of the entire defense.
However, the bigger plan has to be getting Smith to be one of the premier interior defensive linemen in the league.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Reinforcements: Cowboys sign former Mike Zimmer defensive centerpiece
RB Committee: Which running backs will make the squad?
Catch for Dak: Which wide receivers will make the squad?
No Fly Zone: Which cornerbacks will make the squad?
Big Body Battle: Which defensive tackle will make the squad?