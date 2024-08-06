Luke Schoonmaker honors active-duty military on Heroes Appreciation Day
Last week, the Dallas Cowboys hosted one of the more fun days of training camp for fans and players. Heroes Appreciation Day is the time when the organization gives thanks to all those who have served in our military.
On the day, Cowboys players got a chance to speak with active duty members of the military, an opportunity that tight end Luke Schoonmaker was eager to have.
Schoonmaker, whose brother is a Marine, got to chat with some of the country's active duty military members. In the video above, you can see the pride Schoonmaker takes in the opportunity, as well as the smiles on the faces of those serving our nation.
The second-year tight end couldn't contain his excitement when speaking with our heroes.
"I get chills every time," Schoonmaker stated when thinking about the opportunity to talk to the bravest people in our country.
The entire team got a chance to speak with the heroes who showed up for the day. The Cowboys' official Twitter/X account has pictures posted from some of the awesome moments.
Sometimes it is easy to pick on the most popular franchise in the NFL, however, on days like this, it is a great reminder of how powerful the brand can be toward bringing everyone together.
