Manning family patriarch wants Arch Manning to play for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott under contract for four more years but that doesn’t mean they can’t think about the future. Perhaps that future could include Texas quarterback Arch Manning.
A member of football’s royal family, Manning is set to follow in the footsteps of his uncles Peyton and Eli Manning who had successful NFL careers. They followed in the footsteps of their father, Archie Manning, who never had the same team success as his sons but carved out a 13-year career.
MORE:Dak Prescott campaigning for Mike McCarthy return to Dallas Cowboys?
The eldest Manning was recently asked about his grandson, and quickly said he would like to see him play at Texas for three more years. Once that’s done, he can see him playing for the Cowboys.
Most NFL fans should remember that Archie famously stepped in when Eli Manning entered the 2004 NFL Draft. He made it known that his son wasn’t going to play for the San Diego Chargers, who still selected Manning, but ultimately sent him to the New York Giants.
There’s no reason to believe he will be as involved in his grandson’s career but it wouldn’t hurt to have a little help from the patriarch of the Manning family in finding the next starting QB for America’s Team.
