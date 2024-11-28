Dak Prescott roasted during Thanksgiving game for unusual hydration method
Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott is recovery from season-ending surgery to repair his hamstring, but he still pulled up to AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving to support his teammates against the New York Giants.
The FOX cameras panned to Prescott taking in the game and the photo immediately went viral on social media.
Prescott appeared to be very thirsty, because fans noticed the absurd amount of water he had placed in front of him.
After the photo went viral, some praised Prescott for staying hydrated, but because the internet is undefeated, everyone brought the jokes.
"Watching the Cowboys it's probably vodka," one person replied.
Others noted it was "4 for 4."
Whatever Dak does, let's just hope he has a bathroom nearby for the second half.
