ManningCast guest list Week 11: Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans
Week 11 of the 2024-25 NFL season wraps up on Monday Night Football when the Dallas Cowboys host the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium.
The game will air on ABC and ESPN, but an alternate ManningCast broadcast will be available on ESPN2 with Peyton and Eli bringing some added entertainment value.
For Cowboys Nation, it may be needed with the team as a 7-point underdog at home.
MORE: Will CeeDee Lamb play tonight vs Texans? Stephen Jones provides update
But, who will be joining the Mannings on the ManningCast broadcast?
Omaha Productions released the shortlist of talent that will join the brodcast throughout the night, led, of course, by ManningCast staple Bill Belichick. It sets up for an interesting conversation with Belichick among the favorites to replace Mike McCarthy in Big D.
Following Belichick will be comedian Jim Gaffigan. It's a curious choice since he has no ties to either team, but he did play college football and some people seem to think he is funny.
Last, and certainly not least, is Texans legend J.J. Watt. This one is a no-brainer.
Kickoff between the Texans and Cowboys at AT&T Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on the ESPN family of networks. Let's see whether the team actually shows up to perform or whether they will be the butt of every joke told on the ManningCast throughout the night.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Texans: 3 keys to victory for Week 11
Cowboys’ final Week 11 injury update is worst-case for struggling secondary
Former Dallas Cowboys star arrested after Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight
Dallas Cowboys 3-round mock draft brings star running back home
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Texans in Week 11