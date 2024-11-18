Will CeeDee Lamb play tonight vs Texans? Stephen Jones provides update
The Dallas Cowboys host the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 11 of the 2024-25 NFL season. It's been rough for the 'Boys, but Cowboys Nation is hoping it doesn't get worse with the status of star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Lamb popped up on the injury report with a shoulder injury this weekend with a back issue that was reportedly suffered during 7-on-7 drills.
The star wideout is officially listed as "questionable," but will he suit up for Monday night's primetime showdow?
The Cowboys coaching staff initially made it seem like the issue was minor and there was no concern about his availability for Monday night. Luckily, that belief has remained consistent.
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones spoke to 105.3 The Fan and said, "We feel really good about it, that he’s gonna be able to play tonight."
This season, Lamb is fifth in the league in receptions (59), seventh in the league in receiving yards (681), and ranks in the top 20 with four touchdowns.
His availability will be crucial for the Cowboys and will greatly impact any chance they have at upsetting the Texans.
Without Lamb on the field, the team's winless streak at home in 2024 will likely continue.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Texans at AT&T Stadium is st for 8:15 p.m. ET. As an added bonus, ESPN2 will offer the Manningcast.
