Will CeeDee Lamb play tonight vs Texans? Stephen Jones provides update

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is on the team's injury report ahead of Monday Night Football against the Houston Texans, but will he see the field?

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb leaves the game with an injury against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb leaves the game with an injury against the Atlanta Falcons. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys host the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 11 of the 2024-25 NFL season. It's been rough for the 'Boys, but Cowboys Nation is hoping it doesn't get worse with the status of star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb popped up on the injury report with a shoulder injury this weekend with a back issue that was reportedly suffered during 7-on-7 drills.

The star wideout is officially listed as "questionable," but will he suit up for Monday night's primetime showdow?

The Cowboys coaching staff initially made it seem like the issue was minor and there was no concern about his availability for Monday night. Luckily, that belief has remained consistent.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones spoke to 105.3 The Fan and said, "We feel really good about it, that he’s gonna be able to play tonight."

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after a touchdown against the Giants. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

This season, Lamb is fifth in the league in receptions (59), seventh in the league in receiving yards (681), and ranks in the top 20 with four touchdowns.

His availability will be crucial for the Cowboys and will greatly impact any chance they have at upsetting the Texans.

Without Lamb on the field, the team's winless streak at home in 2024 will likely continue.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Texans at AT&T Stadium is st for 8:15 p.m. ET. As an added bonus, ESPN2 will offer the Manningcast.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

