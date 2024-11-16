Former Dallas Cowboys star arrested after Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight
The stars were out at AT&T Stadium on Friday night for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing circus. Dallas Cowboys fans are used to seeing a circus inside of Jerry's World, and the shenanigans continued after the final bell.
Former Cowboys defensive back Adam "Pacman" Jones, who is no stranger with the law, found himself in trouble once again after the fight.
Pacman was arrested on multiple charges and was taken into custody, according to TMZ Sports.
Video of the former All-Pro defensive back being escorted out of the Loews Arlington Hotel near the stadium was obtained by the outlet.
Pacman was arrested and booked for alleged public intoxication, resisting arrest, evading arrest and assault on a police officer.
Per Pacman's representation, he "adamantly denies the allegations and looks forward to explaining the truth when the time comes. Like thousands of other people in Dallas last night, Pac was in town for the fight and was enjoying himself, spending time with the fans.
"Pacman was returning to his hotel to wind down for the evening. He was not looking for trouble."
During his 13-year NFL career, Pacman played for the Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, and Denver Broncos, but his career was overshadowed by off-field issues.
