Cowboy Roundup: Marist Liufau stands out, Dallas' room for improvement
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The first game of the 2025 NFL preseason is in the books, and the only way from here is up, hopefully. Brian Schottenheimer didn't get the result that he wanted in his Cowboys debut, but it's not time to hit the panic alarm yet.
Remember, it is the preseason, and Dallas had virtually zero of their top starters in the lineup on Saturday night.
It's tough to evaluate a team when that is the case, so we have to go on a play-by-player basis, and there were some bright spots. Let's just hope the offense opens up a little bit more in the coming weeks.
While we wait for all of the overreactions and panic to come rolling in, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves on social media until cooler, calmer heads prevail. Again, it's the preseason, so R-E-L-A-X.
Marist Liufau shines in preseason opener
Cowboys second-year linebacker Marist Liufau is living up to the hype and was one of the bright spots for the team in its Week 1 preseason loss to the Rams.
Dallas' room for improvement
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at how Dallas has room for improvement after a disappointing preseason outing.
"The excuses we’ll hear for the upcoming week are predictable. Dallas deliberately kept their offense vanilla, not wanting to tip their hand for the regular season. Most of the starters didn’t play, etc. etc. All of those excuses will not erase what we all witnessed on Saturday night."
