Brian Schottenheimer issues warning to Chiefs about CeeDee Lamb for Thanksgiving

The Dallas Cowboys are set to return to the field on a short week, with a Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs set for Thursday evening.

One player who is ready to bounce back after a rough outing in Week 12 is star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has faced criticism after being plagued by drops for the second time this season against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ahead of this week's game, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke to reporters about Lamb and his expectations for the pass-catcher. with no hesitation about his ability to rebound.

Schottenheimer had high praise for Lamb, and issued what should be a warning for the Kansas City defense.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reacts after a catch in the third quarter against Philadelphia Eagles | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"He's got that look in his eye and he's ready to go play, and, he loves the, he loves the bright lights. He's an incredible football player and he's got that look in his eye that means business and, it's the same look he had after the first Philadelphia game," Schottenheimer said, via Clarence Hill of All DLLS.

"I think I can let the cat out of the bag a little bit, but, there'll be plenty of balls going to 88 on, on Thursday afternoon."

This season, Lamb ranks 42nd in the league with 44 receptions, No. 24 with 632 receiving yards, and just two touchdowns. Lamb missed time this season due to injury, but hopefully, he will be back in full form for another crucial meeting and must-win game for the team.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chiefs is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call, while Tracy Wolfson will be providing updates from the sideline.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb walks on the field during the game against the Arizona Cardinals | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

