Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones calls Micah Parsons' trade request 'nature of negotiations'
The Dallas Cowboys are taking on the Los Angeles Rams in their first preseason game of the season, and that still isn't the current talking point of the season.
The contract dispute between the front office and star linebacker Micah Parsons is still the focal point of all conversations about the Cowboys.
Just before the start of the game with the Rams, team EVP Stephen Jones spoke about the trade request Parsons went public with, and the younger Jones sees it as a business tactic.
“That’s the nature of the negotiation. If you look at any negotiations around the league right now. I think they’ve all negotiated a trade. We have no intention of trading Micah," Jones said during the Cowboys official pre-game show.
Everyone knows the Cowboys have no interest in trading their best player. But saying his comments about wanting out are basically something not to take seriously is one way to look at things.
When it is all said and done, Parsons will more than likely be suited up for the Cowboys' Week 1 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the front office continues to fumble any progress with their star with comments like this.
It feels this dispute is far from being over. Only the Cowboys. Am I right?
