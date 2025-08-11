Cowboys coaching staff lands dead last in NFL future rankings
The Dallas Cowboys have a new head coach heading into the 2025 season, with Brian Schottenheimer taking over following the departure of Mike McCarthy.
Schottenheimer is a longtime assistant coach, who spent the past three seasons with Dallas. Two of those years, he served as the offensive coordinator under McCarthy.
Despite being well-respected for his work as an assistant, Schottenheimer has never been a head coach. He also wasn’t someone whose name has been making the rounds during the annual coaching cycle.
That’s why it’s no surprise that ESPN ranked Schottenheimer and his staff dead last in their recent NFL future power rankings.
Fans weren’t thrilled initially when Schottenheimer was hired in early 2025, but he’s won them over with his energy and enthusiasm. He’s also hired an impressive staff, but outside of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, there are several coaches who don’t have a long line of success in the NFL.
Despite their lack of NFL pedigree, the staff is fresh and different, which was much needed in Dallas.
That said, Schottenheimer will continue to be doubted until he proves he can win in the regular season. The good news is that it appears he has the trust of his players, which should help him as he aims to silence the critics.
