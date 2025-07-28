Matt Eberflus' defense, Cowboys' DE group proving to Dallas o-line iron sharpens iron
One of the biggest storylines through the first week of Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California, has been the immediate impact Matt Eberflus has made on the defense.
Eberflus' aggressive scheme has defenders swarming towards and attacking the ball, forcing several turnovers every practice.
Along with the turnovers, the team's star-studded defensive end rotation -- even without Micah Parsons -- has been putting the Cowboys' offensive tackles to work.
Tyler Guyton, who is looking to bounce back after an up-and-down rookie campaign, had high praise for Eberflus and the team's defensive ends, while acknowledging their level of skill and talent is only helping Dallas' offensive line improve.
"They’re special, bro. The way they’re mixing things up, it really goes to show that Matt Eberflus’ defense is one of them ones," Guyton said after Sunday's practice, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "We have good players, but also when they’re matched up with a good scheme it makes them even better.
"They’re doing amazing. Donovan Ezeiruaku, Sam Williams, and Tyrus Wheat is out there. I can’t wait for Micah Parsons to get back. Marshawn Kneeland. Everybody is doing a great job right now. It’s making us better as an offensive line."
Brian Schottenheimer has been preaching the importance of competing every day, and this is the perfect example of that.
If the Cowboys offensive line is going through brutal battles in practice, they will be well-prepared for opponents on gameday. Dallas' defensive end rotation is deep, and it's going to be exciting to see how they continue to make everyone else around them better as the season approaches.
