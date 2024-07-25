Mazi Smith entering make-or-break training camp with Cowboys
Training camp for the Dallas Cowboys is set to begin today. With eyes all over the contract extension situations with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons, it's time to look at the actual play on the field.
Second-year defensive tackle Mazi Smith will need to make a massive leap this training camp to prove he belongs in the starting lineup.
Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys last season, starting in just three.
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Smith's rookie season did not live up to his first-round selection. Smith was rated the 113th-best interior defensive player in the league and the 10th-best from the 2023 draft class.
The former Michigan Wolverines star was a liability in run defense last season.
It may seem harsh to be so critical of a player underperforming after one season. But the NFL is a fast-paced world, and the margin for error simply can't exist.
Smith has to prove something in training camp to show the front office and coaching staff that he belongs on the team. Having the first-round pick label means the organization expects great things from you,
Smith has to grow from his tough rookie season and be a factor in this defense. Or, the 2023 first-round pick could see his career in Dallas go up in flames.
