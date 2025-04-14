Cowboy Roundup: Mazi Smith era may never get started, Could team trade up?
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are just over one week until the NFL Draft and things are starting to get more exciting. Dallas seems poised to draft an offensive playmaker, so the fanbase should be excited if the team makes a splash.
There will be the nonsensical trade rumors over the next week as people try to continue linking the Cowboys to moves for headlines, but it doesn't appear there is any validity to possible moves being made.
While we wait to see how things play out and get the week started, let's check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves around the web and on social media.
Could Cowboys trade up in NFL Draft?
You never know what moves Jerry Jones could have up his sleeve, but the Cowboys have the resources to trade up in the 2025 draft. Will they? The Cowboys Wire takes a look at how that could be a possibility.
Mazi Smith era may never get started
The Dallas Cowboys need to bolster the defensive line during the draft, but will that signal the end of the Mazi Smith era before it begins? InsideTheStar.com takes a deeper look.
