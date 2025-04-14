Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Mazi Smith era may never get started, Could team trade up?

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Monday, April 14.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are just over one week until the NFL Draft and things are starting to get more exciting. Dallas seems poised to draft an offensive playmaker, so the fanbase should be excited if the team makes a splash.

There will be the nonsensical trade rumors over the next week as people try to continue linking the Cowboys to moves for headlines, but it doesn't appear there is any validity to possible moves being made.

While we wait to see how things play out and get the week started, let's check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves around the web and on social media.

Could Cowboys trade up in NFL Draft?

Jerry Jones on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Jerry Jones on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

You never know what moves Jerry Jones could have up his sleeve, but the Cowboys have the resources to trade up in the 2025 draft. Will they? The Cowboys Wire takes a look at how that could be a possibility.

Mazi Smith era may never get started

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow,
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow, / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys need to bolster the defensive line during the draft, but will that signal the end of the Mazi Smith era before it begins? InsideTheStar.com takes a deeper look.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Blockbuster Cowboys Micah Parsons trade proposal nets Dallas top NFL Draft prospect... Ranking the Cowboys' top 3 options with pick No. 12 in 2025 NFL draft... Dak Prescott shares heartfelt message after Kyren Lacy's tragic death... Dallas Cowboys given lukewarm grade for NFL free agency work... Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gives encouraging injury update... Could Cowboys target fast-rising DB in 2025 NFL Draft?

