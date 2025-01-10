Micah Parsons, Abdul Carter & Penn State legend pose for epic photo before CFP semi
The Dallas Cowboys may not have made the playoffs, but star edge rusher Micah Parsons made his way there. Parsons pulled up to the College Football Playoff semifinal to watch his alma mater Penn State Nittany Lions face off against Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Orange Bowl.
Before the game, Parsons linked up with fellow Penn State legend LaVar Arrington and current Nittany Lions star Abdul Carter for an epic photo.
Since Arrington dominated in the late 90s, the No. 11 on defense at Penn State has become a sign of greatness.
MORE: Despite carrying Cowboys all season, Micah Parsons snubbed in All-Pro vote
The number has been passed from Arrington to the likes of NaVorro Bowman, Parsons, and now Carter, who is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
The photo in the trio was a reflection of greatness that Penn State fans couldn't get enough of on social media.
Incredible.
MORE: Steve Sarkisian to Dallas Cowboys speculation makes its way to ESPN
The game between Penn State and Notre Dame will determine who will advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, January 20, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
The winner will face the winner of Friday night's showdown between the No. 3 Texas Longhorns and No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes at the home of the Cowboys, AT&T Stadium.
At a time where the Cowboys aren't playing for anything, it's great to see Parsons living it up and a Texas team playing an important game at Jerry World.
