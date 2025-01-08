Why Dallas Cowboys need to restructure Dak Prescott's deal immediately
Dak Prescott, the face of the Dallas Cowboys franchise, is set to carry a league-high $89.9 million cap hit in 2025. This staggering number has become a major concern for the Cowboys, who are already facing significant financial constraints.
According to Spotrac, the Cowboys are projected $15.152 million in cap space for 2025 and will have some big decisions to make with key players on the roster.
Even with aggressive contract restructuring, including converting a portion of Prescott's salary into a signing bonus, his cap hit is expected to remain astronomical.
Spotrac predicts that even after these maneuvers, the lowest possible cap hit for Prescott in 2025 will still be a staggering $52.7 million.
Re-working the veteran quarterbacks deal will allow Dallas to prioritize signing top free agents to bolster the roster with elite talent.
Furthermore, this flexibility could enable the Cowboys to retain key players such as defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and cornerback Jourdan Lewis.
More importantly, the Cowboys face another significant contract decision this offseason with linebacker Micah Parsons, who is due for a substantial pay raise.
Furthermore, they must prioritize retaining other key franchise players in the near future, including All-Pro talents like guard Tyler Smith and cornerback DaRon Bland.
This flexibility allows the team to maintain a competitive window while simultaneously addressing long-term needs.
Alongside Prescott, the Cowboys will likely restructure the deal of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb who signed a 4-year $136 million extension last August.
